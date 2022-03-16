Are the Cedar Waxwings back, or just passing through? Ted Becker saw this group in Habersham on the morning of March 3. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Blog
Commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday By Mike McCombs About 30 people attended a wreath-laying ceremony to…
By Tony Kukulich In an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, City of Beaufort…
Newspaper wins 20 awards, places 2nd in General Excellence From staff reports For the third year…
Beaufort’s Jerry Miller, 77, joined the United States Navy in 1964 in Buffalo. After boot camp…
An idea for funding National Cemetery irrigation repair I’m writing on behalf of my garden club,…