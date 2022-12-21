Veteran of the Week – “Griff” Norman

Beaufort’s “Griff” Norman, 84, joined the United States Navy in Pittsburgh in 1955. After boot camp at Bainbridge, Md,, he trained to be a Hospital Corpsman. His first assignment was at Naval Hospital Beaufort, first in the wards, then the lab and finally at the rifle range at Parris Island.

He expanded his training at Bethesda, Md., to be fully qualified to work in the lab. He then served aboard the carrier USS WASP (CVS-18). His next tour was at the Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy.

In 1961 he separated from active duty and joined the USMC Reserves, still as a Navy Corpsman. In 1965, when that unit was disbanded, he transferred to the Air National Guard to provide aeromed (air ambulance) services. In 1967, he was recalled to active duty with aeromed deployments within the United States and to Panama.

Later he transferred to Security Police with the Air National Guard, then in 1973 to the Army National Guard as a Military Policeman (MP). A follow-on assignment was with the Army Reserve in Military Intelligence. He retired in 1988 with 25 years of service. Today he is with our DAV and the Montford Point Marine Association.

