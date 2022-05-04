VETERAN OF THE WEEK – GEORGE WINSLOW

Beaufort’s George Winslow, 74, joined the United States Army in 1966 in Hertford, N.C. After basic training at Fort Gordon, Ga., and training as a Communications Specialist, he was assigned duties in the Pentagon and other Washington locations. Separating in 1998 he earned a college degree from Florida State using the GI Bill. Over the years he worked in eight different states and added a degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of Alabama. Married to Marynell, their son Ryan joined the Marines and was deployed to Iraq where he was killed in action in April 2006. The American Legion named its Alabama Post 911 the Ryan Winslow Post in his honor. George and Marynell have become active supporters of veterans with the American Legion, Marine Corps League, VFW and AMVETS.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.