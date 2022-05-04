From staff reports

The deadline to register online to vote in time for the June 14 S.C. primaries is May 15. The League of Women Voters Beaufort urges all eligible U.S. citizens who are not currently registered and who will be 18 years old by Nov. 8, 2022 to register to vote online as soon as possible at scvotes.gov, the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org website or via the accompanying QR code.

If you are already registered to vote, you can use these same sites to access information on primary candidates, your district voting place, and voting hours. You can also get information on absentee voting rules.

The primaries are June 14 and the general election is Nov. 8.

