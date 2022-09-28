Veteran of the Week – Fred Peters

Beaufort’s Fred Peters, 87, joined the United States Marine Corps in New Britain, Conn., in 1953. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he was assigned at Camp Lejeune in the Food Services field. He later transferred to Camp Pendleton, Calif., before duties at MCAS Atsugi, Japan and later in Korea.

While delivering supplies in Korea, he was severely injured when an IED (improvised explosive device) destroyed the vehicle he was in. After recovering, his assignments took him back to Japan, Pendleton, and to Da Nang, Vietnam. Follow-on assignments included Key West, Parris Island and finally MCAS Beaufort where he served as a Career Planner. He retired in 1972 as a Gunnery Sergeant. An accomplished SCUBA diver, he worked servicing watercraft and was self-employed in providing construction services. He built his home here in Beaufort.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.