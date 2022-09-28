Phillip Saracin captured this ghost crab at dawn on Coffin Point. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Lowcountry Life
Nearby storms don’t often deter the shrimp boats, like this one Ali Muller captured just off
Clark Morse took some photos of the clouds reflecting on the water on a Saturday morning
The Beaufort River is so calm that the clouds and the sailboats are reflected in the
Clark Morse took this picture of downtown Beaufort from the water. To submit a Lowcountry Life