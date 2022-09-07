Beaufort’s Floyd Simpson, 80, joined the United States Navy at age 17 in Kansas City in 1960. After boot camp at San Diego, he was assigned to the Beachmaster Unit out of Yokosuka, JA from which he deployed numerous times to Vietnam, where his unit established amphibious beachheads for the landing of troops. He then transferred to ships in San Diego (USS Wexford County – LST 1168 and USS Windham Bay – LST 1170). His next assignment was at Naval Air Station Lakehurst, N.J. from which he was discharged to the United States Air Force with duty at Tachikawa AFB, Japan and later Yakota AFB, Japan. His final active duty assignment was at Scott AFB, Ill., from which he retired as a Master Sergeant with 22 years of service. He then worked in St. Louis for 12 years as a civil servant for the Department of the Army. He has lived in Beaufort for 12 years and now resides at the Retreat at Lady’s Island.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9.

For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.