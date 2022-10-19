Veteran of the Week – Dick Wallace

Beaufort’s Dick Wallace, 72, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at Parris Island in 1971. After boot camp and infantry training he was assigned at Camp Lejeune as an Administrator. His next assignment was in Norfolk at the Armed Forces Staff College in Security followed by duty in Naples, Italy, first in security, then administration.

From there he transferred to Okinawa and then Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington where he was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer (CWO). Back to Lejeune in admin, he became a Limited Duty Officer (LDO) working at the Administration school. He followed that tour with one with the Marine Expeditionary Brigade aboard USS Guam (LPH-9) which deployed to the Persian Gulf during Desert Shield/Storm.

His final assignments were back at Parris Island, first as Director of the Recruit Administration Center and finally as Depot Adjutant as an LDO Captain. He retired in 1997 as a CWO-4 with more than 26 years of service. He’s lived in Beaufort ever since.

