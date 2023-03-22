Veteran of the Week – Dick Martin

Beaufort’s Dick Martin, 73, joined the United States Marine Corps in Charleston in 1969. After boot camp at Parris Island, he trained in avionics before being assigned to a unit at MCAS Beaufort. During that tour he deployed aboard USS America (CV-66) to the Western Pacific and Vietnam. He serviced F-4 Phantoms for missions over Vietnam. He separated from the active force in 1973 and continued with the USMC Reserves for nine more years, earning the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. After active duty, he joined Gulf Stream Aerojet in Savannah, taking assignments with them in Germany and Washington, D.C., servicing aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force. He spent 39 years with Gulf Stream before retiring. He moved to Beaufort in 2021.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.