fbpx

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

This Heron temporarily left the ponds and marshes around Dataw Island and was rewarded with a meal in Mark Pritchard’s front yard.To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

newsbyte

Previous Story

Veteran of the Week – Dick Martin

Next Story

LOWCOUNTRY LOWDOWN

Latest from Lowcountry Life

Lowcountry Life

Lori McGee caught this sunrise over the Beaufort River. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you

LOWCOUNRY LIFE

Beaufort’s Clark Morse was taking in a view of the Lowcountry recently.To submit a Lowcountry Life

Lowcountry Life

Strong winds after heavy rain on Fripp Island this past weekend formed these unusual looking sand

Lowcountry Life

Archaeologists held a symposium over the weekend at the USCB Center for the Arts to discuss

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Dataw Island’s Mark Pritchard came across this Cedar Waxwing in his yard earlier this month while