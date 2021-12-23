VETERAN OF THE WEEK – DAVID ZEOLI

Beaufort’s David Zeoli, 63, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1976 in Philadelphia. After Boot camp and personnel administration training, he was assigned to Parris Island servicing records, pay and orders. His next assignment was to Iwakuni, Japan for a tour before returning to PI. Heading west he next served at Kaneohe, Hawaii, from which he deployed on USS Belleau Wood (LHA-3). Returning again to PI he served in administration, then two years as a Drill Instructor. Next he was assigned for four years training Marine reserves in New Jersey then back to PI as a rifle range instructor and later Staff Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of the range. He then made an unaccompanied tour in Okinawa before returning to MCAS Beaufort to retire in 1997 as a Master Sergeant. In all, he and his wife, Barbara, married 45 years, have lived in 18 houses in the 20 years with the Corps, while raising six children. After retirement David served 25 years with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 12 years as a volunteer with the S.C. State Guard rising to Lt. Col. and Battalion Commander, and seven years with the Civil Air Patrol, including Squadron Commander. Today he works at Technical College of the Lowcountry.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.