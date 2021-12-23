The Braves, the 2021 Beaufort County Adult Baseball League Fall Champions, are from left, front row: Rob Lemieux, Tyler Wester, Zack McClam and Steve Vega. Back row from left are: Jim Adams, Wes Anderson, Justin Litchfield, Jamie Langford and Jeremy Smith. They are holding the No. 11 jersey of friend and former teammate Chase Goude, who died in a house fire in March. Photo by Bob Sofaly. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
Lowcountry Life
