Veteran of the Week – Anthony Jones

Beaufort’s Anthony Jones, 37, attended the United States Marine Corps’ Officer Candidate School in 2016. He later trained in Combat Logistics at Camp Lejeune before being assigned to the Landing Support Company in Savannah. His service with the USMC Reserve included numerous active periods with duties in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. He has managed loading combat equipment into ships, slung under helos, and onto rail cars, plus directing the logistics during amphibious landings. After seven years, he is still serving with the Marines as a Captain.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.