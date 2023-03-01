Lewis V. Adams

February 29, 1948 – December 28, 2022

United States Marine Corps

Lewis V. Adams passed away at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN on December 28, 2022. Survivors include; wife, Vera Adams, daughters; Heather Adams (Andre) Southern Pines, NC, Elizabeth Adams (Randy) Fort Walton, FL, and Courtney Adams (Ryan) Pigeon Forge, TN, seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and one sister, Brenda Jacoby (Jeff) Wabash, IN. Preceded in death; Father, Lewis V. Adams, Burlington, IA, an infant brother Johnny, first wife, Sue Payne, Beaufort, SC, stepfather Allen Rogers of Beaufort, SC and Mother, Vicki Rogers of Beaufort, S.C. Lewis married Sue Payne in 1975. They resided for a short time in Greentown, IN and later moved to Beaufort SC. Later, Lewis married Vera Brown of Beaufort S.C. where they resided until moving to Sevierville, TN.

Lewis had various hobbies. As a teen he loved to play the guitar and was in a band in AZ. Other hobbies included drawing superhero figures. He once won an art contest. He was very proficient in gaming and computer programming. Lewis was a loving father who taught his children love for art and nature which they carry on today. Lewis served two tours in Viet Nam. He received Presidential Unit Citation and rifle Sharpshooter. Semper Fi, our Marine. A private family service was held February 28, 2023, at the Beaufort National Cemetery.