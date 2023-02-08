Veteran of the Week – Anthony D’Altrui

Beaufort’s Anthony D’Altrui, 74, joined the United States Marine Corps straight from high school in Newark, N.J., in 1966. After boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training at Camp Lejeune, he trained to become an air traffic controller. He served in that field at MCAS El Toro; Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; Iwakuni, Japan; and in Vietnam at Chu Lai and An Hoa.

He separated in 1969 and used his GI benefits to train as an electrician. Later career moves saw him run a contracting business for 20 years, as a N.J. Code Inspector, and as a construction manager for 25 years, all in New Jersey. He was a docent for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in New Jersey for 10 years. He moved to Beaufort in 2020 and now uses his talents volunteering at Parris Island working with the Recovery Company.

