Lowcountry Life

Archaeologists held a symposium over the weekend at the USCB Center for the Arts to discuss their findings relating to whether or not the 17th-century Scottish of Stuarts Town is buried under "The Point" in Beaufort's historic district. The jury is still out, but the bagpiper Ron Callari captured was the real deal.