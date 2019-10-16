USCB Center for the Arts presents King’s Tapestry

USC Beaufort’s Center for the Arts proudly presents Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook.

Fans will feel the earth move under their feet on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

This performance, starring Suzanne O Davis, is the premier musical tribute to the legendary Carole King.

This show recreates the sounds and vibes of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.

Tapestry not only presents the record-breaking, Grammy winning album of the same name, but is a retrospective of the iconic songwriting team of Goffin and King, and her hits that continued into the 70’s for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Bobby Vee, The Beatles, James Taylor, the Drifters, Donny Osmond, and the list goes on.

The cost of admission to travel back in time is $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and military and $15 for students.

Tickets are available online at USCBcenterforthearts.com, at the box office located at 801 Boundary St. in Beaufort, or at the door the evening of the show.