USCB, Beaufort Children’s Theatre putting on The Wizard of Oz

USC Beaufort’s Center for the Arts and The Beaufort Children’s Theatre will present the musical “The Wizard of Oz, young performers edition” May 17-19 at the USCB campus in Beaufort.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Tickets are on sale now, and prices are $20 for adults, $18 for senior/military and $14 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to uscbcenterforthearts.com or call 843-521-4145.

This one-hour edition begins when a tornado rips through Kansas, whisking Dorothy (Scarlett Mercier) and her dog, Toto (Maren Tillapaugh), away in their house to the magical land of Oz.

They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Sara Rose Lyda) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Carter Thibault and Mason Herrmann) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Dakota Wright) who wants courage.

The Beaufort Children’s Theatre “The Wizard of Oz” cast features more than 90 talented young actors between the ages of 7 and 18.

The cast includes Audrel Litteral as Aunt Em, Cole Mueller as Uncle Henry, Carter Thibault and Mason Herrmann as Hickory, Dymante Scotland as Zeke, Garrett Doe as Hunk, Sophi Mercier as Farm Hand, Ledare Pingree as Miss Gulch, Emmett O’Brien as Professor Marvel, Brycen Ambrose as Glinda, Holland Perryman as Wicked Witch and Jack Fleming as the Wizard of Oz.

The Winkie Guards are played by Noah Shaffer, Kael Forrestall, Timmy Irwin, Ian Brooks, Patrick Sanders, AJ Robinson, Garrett Seckinger, Henry Lovett and Nikko-Micah Schaeffer. The Nikko friends are Thomas Faivre, Layna Schaefer and Hayden Strawn.

Olive Ann Florence, Lily Severtson, Angel Hampton, Karlie Fiocco, Ava Keller, Hannah Grace Meyer, Morgan Green, Savannah Gordan, Isabella DuPont, Erin Crosby, Marie Sophie Alvarez, Mackenzie Goodrich, Raynor Gault, Katie Bertagna, Blakely Gecy, Lucy Mae Nicka, Kaitlyn Jackson, Luci Zappa, Paige Fosberry, Judah Schaeffer, Liam Martin, Aemiliana Ledesma, Finn Brock, Grayson Odom, Lukas Copeland, Caroline O’Kelley and Sophia-Rayne Dickinson are Munchkins.

The Emerald City Ensemble and supporting cast include Vivian Kinsey, Anna Claire Stansell, Rials Gault, Aly Dennison, Mia Ramirez, Natalie Dardes, Megan Alvarez, Mary Ruff, Maggie Stephens, Lauren Grice, Bridget Long, Caylin Gecy, Jasmine Rivers, Lelia Green, Nora O’Brien, Brea Parker, Audrey Litteral, Ledare Pingree, Dyamante Scotland, Cole Mueller, Eleanor Dolan, Emily Breaux, Tallie Pendarvis, Peyton Brock, Jaclyn Bacon, Carolina Gordan, Timani Smith, Arden Luikey, Katie Martin, Amelia Raino, Sara Mae Toler, Blythe Averill, Lelia Gould, Rachel Hampton, Piper Kennedy, Caroline Patterson, Nicole Robinson, Ava Sink, Kaylee Chavers, Caron Crosby, Kori Mueller, Addy Norris and Virginia O’Kelley.

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Noah Krepps and choreographed by Angela Brooks. Meredith Smith is the music director.

Written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was the first totally American fantasy for children and one of the most-read children’s books according to the Library of Congress. The 1939 film starring Judy Garland was nominated for six Academy Awards but lost Best Picture to Gone with the Wind. It did win Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow.”

Photo by Susan DeLoach

