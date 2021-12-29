An unidentified little boy strolls near the sea wall of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during a recent event as a sailboat makes its way to the Downtown Marina. Weather in the Lowcountry, aside from a couple days, has been unseasonably mild, causing many of our friends and neighbors to continue wearing shorts and flip-flops. Temperatures in our area, according to The Weather Channel, will remain in the mid-70s through the rest of the year with a good chance of rain on Friday, New Years Eve, though Saturday, New Years Day. Photo by Bob Sofaly.
UNSEASONABLY WARM
Latest from Blog
12th annual Pelican Plunge set for Saturday at Hunting Island From staff reports On New Year’s…
By Mike McCombs If you’re paying attention, it’s really hard not to like Dolly Parton these…
From staff reports The Historic Beaufort Foundation and the USC Beaufort Center for the Arts are…
Beaufort’s Wilson A. McElveen walked through the National Cemetery on the morning of Dec. 19 wreaths…
Thank you for veterans articles As this year comes to a close, I want to thank…