UNSEASONABLY WARM

An unidentified little boy strolls near the sea wall of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during a recent event as a sailboat makes its way to the Downtown Marina. Weather in the Lowcountry, aside from a couple days, has been unseasonably mild, causing many of our friends and neighbors to continue wearing shorts and flip-flops. Temperatures in our area, according to The Weather Channel, will remain in the mid-70s through the rest of the year with a good chance of rain on Friday, New Years Eve, though Saturday, New Years Day. Photo by Bob Sofaly. 

