Tip leads to arrest of St. Helena man on drug, weapons charges

From staff reports

A St. Helena man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding illegal drug activity on St. Helena Island.

Steve Robertson, 50, was taken into custody after an investigation prompted by the tip revealed that he was selling drugs from his residence on Olde Church Road. Drugs, firearms and cash were also seized by investigators.

A months-long investigation culminated with the issuance of warrants for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine; for Roberson’s arrest and to search Roberson’s Old Church Road residence.

Sheriff’s Office deputies detained Roberson during a traffic stop on May 26, and he was arrested on the three outstanding warrants.

Following the arrest, deputies searched Roberson’s residence and seized trafficking weights of powder and crack cocaine, a distribution weight of methamphetamine, items commonly used to manufacture crack cocaine, and other pills and substances believed to be illegal drugs.

Investigators also located and seized several handguns – one of which had been reported stolen – and a large amount of cash.

Based on the evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant, Roberson was additionally charged additionally trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Roberson was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $110,000. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roberson remains incarcerated at this time.