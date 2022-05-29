St. Helena Island shooting wounds two

From staff reports

A shooting on St. Helena Island injured two people Friday evening, May 27.

The suspect in the incident was reportedly known to the victims, and the shooting was called “targeted” by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people – two men and a woman – were traveling in a vehicle near the 400 block of Seaside Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., when the suspect fired at the vehicle, striking two of the occupants. The victims were driven to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.