THE ROAD TO COLUMBIA

A game-by-game look at the Beaufort Eagles 2022 season:

Week 1 – Aug. 26

Fort Dorchester 21, Beaufort 6: The Eagles went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in Class 5A for most of the night, pulling within 14-6 on Caleb Ulmer’s 1-yard run to cap an impressive drive late in the third quarter, but the Patriots were able to put away the pesky Eagles for the only blemish on their 2022 record.

Week 2 – Sept. 2

Beaufort 24, Hilton Head Island 7: The Eagles routed a short-handed Seahawks team in an abbreviated contest. The teams agreed to a running clock and eight-minute quarters in the second half after 26 players and four coaches on the HHIHS roster were down with the flu at some point last week. Colton Phares and Caleb Ulmer scored rushing TDs, and Samari Bonds hit Kacy Fields for a TD for the Eagles.

Week 3 – Sept. 9

Beaufort 6, Goose Creek 0: Colton Phares booted field goals of 24 and 35 yards and helped anchor a dominant defensive effort on a soggy night on Lady’s Island. Phares’s first-quarter field goals proved to be enough for a nasty Beaufort defense, which came up with a fourth-down stop inside the 5 before halftime and sealed it with a Carter Bowersox interception in the final two minutes.

Week 4 – Sept. 16

Beaufort 13, May River 7

Kacy Fields rushed for more than 150 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a hard-fought road win in a defensive struggle. The Beaufort defense blanked May River after its opening drive.

Week 5 – Sept. 23

Beaufort 55, Bluffton 23: Kacy Fields rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries to power the Eagles. Samari Bonds was 10-for-15 for 150 yards and connected with Colton Phares five times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 6 – Sept. 30

Beaufort 34, Phillip Simmons 14: Kacy Fields had another monster game, rushing for 271 yards and four TDs on 26 carries — and he was named homecoming king — to lead the Eagles to an impressive win in their Region 8-3A opener. Samari Bonds was 7-of-9 passing for 101 yards and added 33 yards and a TD on three carries.

Week 7 – Oct. 8

Beaufort 37, Battery Creek 7

Kacy Fields led the charge on offense with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and both the defense and special teams units found the end zone (Colton Phares punt return, Dom Camacho pick-6, Will Keyserling fumble recovery in the end zone) to spoil the Dolphins’ homecoming.

Week 9 – Oct. 20

Beaufort 48, North Charleston 8: Kacy Fields carried the ball just 16 times for 240 yards and three TDs, including a 59-yard scoring run to lead the road rout. Samari Bonds also threw TD passes to Thomas Purdy and McCleod Reichel.

Week 10 – Oct. 28

Beaufort 49, Hanahan 14: Kacy Fields topped 100 rushing yards again and scored three more TDs, and Colton Phares scored on a 69-yard run and a punt return to help the Eagles clinch the Region 8-3A title. Samari Bonds added a pair of touchdown runs for the Eagles.

Class 3A Playoffs – Nov. 4

Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0: Samari Bonds threw three TD passes and rushed for another score, and Kacy Fields added two more TDs to power the Eagles to a blowout win at home. Bonds hit Colton Phares for a pair of scores and connected with McLeod Reichel for another, and Caleb Ulmer capped the scoring with a TD run.

Class 3A Playoffs – Nov. 11

Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42: Kacy Fields scored three second-half rushing touchdowns to go with a kickoff return score in the first half as the Eagles clawed out of an 18-point hole to hold off visiting Crestwood and advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Class 3A Playoffs – Nov. 18

Beaufort 31, Gilbert 21: Colton Phares put the Eagles ahead for good with an 89-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter before picking off a pass, and Kacy Fields added two touchdown runs to help Beaufort defeat the Indians and make a second consecutive appearance in a state semifinal.

Class 3A Lower State Championship – Nov. 25

Beaufort 30, Dillon 21: Kacy Fields rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Colton Phares added 161 yards and a TD on the ground as Beaufort’s powerful ground game and dominant defense ended perennial power Dillon’s season with its first loss.

– LowcoSports.com