fbpx
The Beaufort High School Eagles take to the field prior the start of the Class 3A championship game against the Powdersville Patriots on Thursday in Columbia.

EAGLES TAKE THE CROWN

With a 10-point lead and less than a minute to play, Beaufort High School head football coach Bryce Lybrand is all smiles after the final time out during the Class 3A State Championship game.
Beaufort’s Colton Phares, right, spins away from the Powdersville defender and gains extra yards during the first half of the Class 3A State Championship game Thursday night in Columbia.
Beaufort High School students, also known as Kirkland’s Krazies, celebrate after their Eagles defeated the Powdersville Patriots.
Head referee Chris Horton chats with the Beaufort High School Eagle mascot Hunter Kerney prior to the start of the Class 3A State Championship game between the Beaufort Eagles and the Powdersville Patriots on Thursday in Columbia. The mascot was not charged with any “fowls” during the game. Bob Sofaly/ The Island News

Tags:

You might be interested in

newsbyte

Previous Story

Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

Next Story

THE ROAD TO COLUMBIA

Latest from Sports