The Boys of Summer

By Mike McCombs

Though we’re still in the dog days of summer, it’s that time of year again – it’s football season.

Area high school players took to the field this past week, beginning practice for a season that begins in less than three weeks.

The season kicks off for northern Beaufort County’s public school teams on Aug. 23. Whale Branch travels to rival Battery Creek, while Beaufort High takes on A.C. Flora in Columbia. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.

The next week, head coach Mark Clifford and Beaufort Academy open their defense of the SCISA 8-man state championship with a road game at Clarendon Hall.

Between now and then, area athletes will endure some grueling summer practices.

But it won’t be long before the officials are spotting the ball.