Firefighter injured in suspicious mobile home fire in Burton

By Mindy Lucas

An area firefighter responding to a suspicious fire in a residential area in Burton on July 31, was injured after helping to extinguish the blaze, a fire official has said.

Fire crews from the Burton Fire District and the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department responding to the fire on Walker Circle around 6 p.m. found a mobile home “heavily involved” in flame, said Captain Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District.

The home, believed to have been abandoned, was within 50 yards of other homes in the neighborhood. High heat and humidity and thick vegetation growing on and around the home made it difficult for firefighters to respond, Byrne said.

The fire was fully extinguished within about an hour and investigators remained on the scene for several hours after, he said.

The injured firefighter suffered from minor burns. He was treated by EMS on the scene, then returned to fighting the fire.

When reached by phone Monday, Byrne said he was otherwise doing fine.

The fire is being called suspicious and remains under investigation, Byrne said.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or the state arson hotline at 1-800-92-ARSON.