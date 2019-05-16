Team USA honors Cummings

Beaufort’s own CJ Cummings was honored as the top mail athlete of the month for Team USA’s Best of April awards announced last week.

Cummings swept gold and set 15 records — three junior world records, three junior and three senior Pan American records, and three junior and three senior American records — at the Pan American Championships in Guatemala last month. The 18-year-old was 6-for-6, including gold medal marks of 153kg in the snatch and 191kg in the clean and jerk, and earned Best Male Lifter honors in the competition.

Cummings is scheduled to compete in the IWF Junior World Championships from June 1-8 in Fiji as he continues his push for a spot on Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.