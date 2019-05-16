Hustle takes two titles in Charleston

The Beaufort Hustle AAU basketball program had a big weekend at the LowCountry Lightning May Madness tournament from May 3-5 in Charleston.

The Hustle claimed two team titles, as the high school boys team remained undefeated en route to a division title and the 10th-grade boys won their division.

Tournament MVP Davis Molloy led the high school boys with 22 points per game and hit the game-winner in the championship game as the team improved to 15-0 on the season.

David Smith (20 points per game) and Adam Clark (17 ppg) led the 10th-grade team to a division title with a win over the Carolina Bulldogs in the championship game.

The Hustle’s ninth-grade boys team led by Zyrin Odom (18 ppg) fell just short of the championship, losing by one point to the Hilton Head Hornets.