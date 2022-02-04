Suspect in Port Royal robberies, shooting arrested in Georgia

By Mike McCombs

Shykeim Wright, wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery (two counts), Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two counts) in connection with last Wednesday’s robbery and shooting at the Parker’s at 1451 Ribaut Road, has been located and arrested by the Marietta (Ga.) Police Department.

Wright, 25, was arrested late Wednesday night around 11 p.m., and is currently being held in the Cobb County (Ga.) Detention Center awaiting extradition.

Wright has been named as a suspect in the robbery at the Dollar General on Ribaut Road on Monday, Jan. 24.

According to Port Royal Police, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Wright walked into the convenience store wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes, a stocking cap and a protective mask – like those worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Capt. John Griffith, initially, Wright milled about for a few moments until all customers had left the store. He then pulled out a “small, dark-colored semi-automatic handgun” and robbed the clerk. Before the clerk could comply with the man’s demands, he shot the clerk three times.

Despite life-threatening injuries, the clerk was still able to get up, open the register and give the shooter money. The clerk was hospitalized at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A customer entered the store as Wright was leaving. He robbed that customer, as well, collecting less than $200 from the register and the customer combined.

An $11,000 reward – $10,000 by Parker’s and $1,000 by the Port Royal Police – was being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect.

A Port Royal Municipal Judge issued the arrest warrants for Wright on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

This story will be updated.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.