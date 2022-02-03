DHEC directs BJWSA to remove warning signs on Battery Creek

From staff reports

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has directed Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) to remove warning signs at Battery Creek on Friday, Feb. 4.

The precautionary signs were erected Monday, Jan. 31 after wastewater was released due to the failure of the 16-inch ductile iron sewer force main crossing under the tidal ditch.

After four days of testing samples from the area, DHEC advised that BJWSA is no longer required to collect samples at these sites, as tested sample numbers returned to acceptable levels by Tuesday, February 1. Repairs to the site involved replacing close to 60 feet of pipeline under and on both sides of the tidal ditch.

Shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island remain closed for shellfish harvesting until Feb. 21.

If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer collection system, please contact BJWSA at 843-987-9200. For more information, please visit www.bjwsa.org.