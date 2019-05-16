Street Music on Paris Avenue returns

The 12th year of Street Music on Paris Avenue kicked off Saturday, May 11 with the band Yarn from New York playing to a couple hundred people who gathered between 9th and 10th streets to listen under perfect conditions.

The next Street Music date is May 11, when soul and R&B artist Annika Chambers takes the stage.

Black Cat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier comes to town June 8, followed by blues artist EG Knight on June 22.

Admission is free. Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes.

The band Yarn kicked off the 12th year of Street Music on Paris Avenue on Saturday, May 11. From left are lead guitarist Roderick Hohl, Blake Christiana playing acoustic guitar, Robert Bonhoma on drums and Rick Bagel on bass. Photo by Bob Sofaly