Penn Center Notice￼

The Historic Penn Center will hold a public meeting on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Emory Campbell Dining Hall, 11 Penn Center Circle-East, St. Helena Island, SC at 6:00 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to give an opportunity to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting generally of repairs, purchase of equipment, and furniture to the building housed on Penn Center, Inc. campus. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on such items as their economic and environmental impact, service area and alternatives to the project.