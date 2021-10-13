Orchestral return

Beaufort Symphony Orchestra gets off to big Beethoven start in 2021

From staff reports

The Beaufort Symphony Orchestra, along with guest pianist Susan Merdinger, turned in an incredible performance to kick off the 2021- 2022 concert series Sunday night at Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island.

The performance, originally scheduled as last year’s 250th birthday celebration for Ludwig von Beethoven but postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, was worth the wait, judging by the reaction of the more than 200 people in attendance.

Beaufort Symphony Orchestra conductor Frederick Devyatkin exclaimed Sunday, “I promised you a Beethoven concert, and here it is!”

The orchestra performed three pieces – Emperor Concerto No. 5 featuring Merdinger, Symphony No. 6 in F and the Corialan Overture.

The next concert will be “Homegrown Holiday” with music by Antonio Vivaldi and seasonal Christmas favorites, featuring guest violinists Eden Engle, 15, and Elyse Stromer, 12, of the Beaufort Youth Orchestra performing Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violins.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island.

For more ticket information, go www.beaufortochestra.org or call 1-800-595-4849.



Above: Beaufort Symphony Orchestra conductor Frederick Devyatkin, top, listens while world renowned pianist Susan Merdinger plays a short solo for the enjoyment of the audience and the musicians of the orchestra following her brilliant performance of Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” on Sunday afternoon at Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island. Photo by Bob Sofaly.