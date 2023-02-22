fbpx

ON THIS DATE

February 23

1868: James Edwin McTeer, future Beaufort County Sheriff, is born.

1915: Robert Smalls dies. At the time of his death, he was suffering from malaria and diabetes.

– Compiled by Mike McCombs

newsbyte

Previous Story

LOWCOUNRY LIFE

Next Story

Bands, Brews & BBQ is back

Latest from History

Placeholder Photo

ON THIS DATE

February 16 1970: Joe Frazier defeated Jimmy Ellis at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Unveiling the past

New display highlights Fort Fremont’s role in the defense of Port Royal Sound From staff reports

Placeholder Photo

ON THIS DATE

February 10 1863: In a letter bearing this date, President Abraham Lincoln authorizes that part of