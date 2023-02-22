Bands, Brews & BBQ is back

From staff reports

Beaufort Memorial Hospital presents the 2023 Bands, Brews & BBQ, bringing two days of food, music and fun with wings, barbecue, craft beers, and live music on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 on Paris Avenue in Port Royal.

This official South Carolina Barbecue Association sanctioned event benefits FRIENDS of Caroline Hospice.

Friday night is the Wing Throw Down from 6 to 9 p.m., where you can sample wing recipes from participating cookers while enjoying live music from Mike Ponder and Steel Rail Express.

Saturday is the barbecue tasting day from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. with cook teams from across the Southeast serving their award-winning butts. Don’t forget the beautiful view, live music from local favorites Chris Jones, The Bullgrapes, and The Chiggers.

Awards will be presented on Saturday by the South Carolina BBQ Association.

One award that is quickly gaining popularity is the Hometown Heroes award. Local teams representing First Responders, Veterans, Education, and Health Care compete for $500, a flag, and bragging rights for the year.

Admission is free. The sampling of wings Friday night and barbecue Saturday will be available by purchasing tickets for $1 each. Beer and wine, water and soft drinks, and food from other vendors will also be available for purchase.

The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to fochospice.org or cal 843-525- 6257.