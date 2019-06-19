OBITUARY: Lawrence, “Larry” or “Fritz” Hynson

Lawrence, “Larry” or “Fritz” Hynson of Pigeon Point passed away Wednesday, June 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

A native of Bronxville, N.Y., Larry arrived in Beaufort to visit his friend Nick Maher in 1996 and he stayed. For 24 years he was back-up for Roger Alley at Blackstone’s, both on Bay Street and when it relocated to Scott Street. He was also a regular at Common Ground Coffee Shop where he and his associates would gather in the morning and discuss the events of the world.

Before Beaufort, he pursued an education at Salisbury School in Connecticut, University of California at Berkley and the University of Wisconsin. Larry served in the U.S. Marines in Japan from 1956-58 and then worked in sales and marketing development with various companies.

He is survived by a son, Ellis Hynson and wife of Mt. Pleasant, long-time friend Ellen Osmanski and his canine companion Torrey who was also known to many on Bay Street thanks to their daily walks.

Larry loved snow skiing, bridge, working on his family genealogy and Beaufort.

Funeral services at the National Cemetery will be announced.

Lawrence, “Larry” or “Fritz” Hynson