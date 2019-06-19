Lady’s Island’s Patel wins Rotary’s top award

Lady’s Island resident Jayantibbai “Jay” C. Patel, is the recipient of the Rotary Club of Beaufort’s most prestigious award, The Rotary Bowl.

The award was presented by Rotary Club of Beaufort President Robert Allen at the club’s June 12 luncheon.

The Rotary Bowl is awarded to a member of the Rotary Club of Beaufort who has distinguished himself or herself by exemplifying the ideals of Rotary: “Service Above Self.”

The Bowl was first awarded in 1936 and in the 83 years since, it has been awarded only 50 times. Prior to Jay Patel, the Bowl was last awarded to Rotarian Nick Hunt in 2017.

Patel was cited for his philanthropy, contributions to the Beaufort community and also his continuous active participation in the many projects and endeavors of Rotary since joining the Club in 1989.

