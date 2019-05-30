Lowcountry Wind Symphony honors Beaufort graduate

Beaufort High School senior Cecilia Wright was presented with a $1,000 check at the Lowcountry Wind Symphony’s recent spring concert, “European Treasures,” at Sea Island Presbyterian Church.

The gift from the LWS board and Hamner Music Company is in honor of Wright’s two-year commitment to the French horn section of LWS and will go toward her college expenses as she begins a degree program in Music Education at Western Carolina University in September.

One of the missions of the Lowcountry Wind Symphony is to support and encourage young musicians. It is finalizing plans for a music scholarship program that will allow Beaufort County School District music students who are accepted at a school of music for their academic studies to apply for financial consideration.

In addition to her skills as a French horn player, Wright served as pianist for the Beaufort High School musicals for the past three years. She is an honor student, being selected for both the French National Honor Society and the National Honor Society at Beaufort High School.

She plays in the Honor Band at Beaufort and served as Brass Section Captain of the Marching Band, and Concertmaster of the Honor Band.

Since January, Wright has studied music theory and harmony, and begun to explore conducting with LWS Music Director Donald F. Jemella.

Talented high school students and adults are welcome to join LWS, depending on the instrumentation needs of the percussion, brass or wind sections. For more information about LWS, or the Lowcountry Youth Wind Symphony, contact Donald F. Jemella at 917-439-0244 or Bobbi Logan at 843-705-3289 or visit www.lowcountrywindsymphony.com.