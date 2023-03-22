LOWCOUNTRY LOWDOWN

Sometimes message is missed when coming from bully pulpit

BEAUFORT

Two of Beaufort’s top government leaders took to their bully pulpits last week to vent their frustrations.

First, County Administrator Eric Greenway used his time at the podium to complain about press accounts of the recent settlement with Bay Point developers. He contended the account incorrectly gave credit to the Gullah-Geechee Fishing Association, the Coastal Conservation League and the S.C. Environmental Law Project for the action.

Greenway told his bosses, the County Council; in fact, it was he and the county legal team that convinced the developers to drop their appeal.

But he also complained, at a prior committee meeting, that the County Planning Commission’s citizen members aren’t interpreting their role as advisors to the Council correctly.. According to Greenway, the commissioners — who are appointed by County Council — are using their personal opinions too often and listening to the public who doesn’t always know the facts.

Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray, the next day, after opening the meeting by saying to his council, “let’s do some democracy,” used his time in the pulpit to lambaste the Historic Beaufort Foundation and its Director Cynthia Jenkins. His remarks echoed complaints made earlier in the meeting by 303 Associates co-CEOs Jonathan Sullivan and Courtney Worrell and retired CEO Dick Stewart.

Murray, who at one point confessed his remarks might be “petty,” continued his tirade against Jenkins and the HBF

representatives who were present to request what is usually a routine variance to the city noise ordinance plus special roadside parking permission for the upcoming Lafayette Soiree fundraiser.

The mayor took specific aim at Jenkins’ recent guest commentary in The Island News where she stated, in her opinion, two of 303’s construction projects would “forever change Beaufort.” The two projects – a four-story hotel on the corner of Scott and Port Republic streets and a parking garage on Craven Street, both in the downtown historic district, recently received construction permits from the city after more than six years of review, court challenges and considerable public debate.

Murray said he was angry the city had paid more than “six figures” in legal fees defending the planning staff for advancing the projects.

Not only did the two leaders — one hired, the other elected — opt to use their positions to criticize their perceived opponents but they both took on issues which have generated considerable public sentiment in terms of opposition – the saving of Bay Point Island and the saving of downtown Beaufort, from development.

Some might disagree with the word “save.” Some might have wished developers to build an “eco-tourism” resort on that barrier island. Certainly, there are citizens who want to see a new hotel and parking garage built in the downtown area, an indication of the community’s tourism growth and the need for extra parking spaces.

Much has been said and written about both projects and community feelings are still much divided, with both sides calling for the need of “truth.”

As more than one person has pointed out, residents opposed then-Mayor Henry C. Chambers’ development in the 1970s for the waterfront park. But as some will point out, look how popular the park is now, how it’s described as the “jewel in the crown of Beaufort,” how it draws thousands of people to the river front and is featured in almost any tourism article about Beaufort.

But Beaufort’s history and lovely, historic homes are also mentioned in those articles, and some residents are concerned those homes and the historic district itself are being sacrificed for the opportunity to make money. If the city could collect a dollar for every time the elected officials have been accused of “killing the goose that laid the golden egg,” it might approach that six-figure legal sum the Mayor makes reference to.

It’s because of citizens’ concerns that groups like HBF, the S.C. Environmental Law Project and the Coastal Conservation League, supported by members’ contributions, get involved with issues. Citizens feel like their elected officials, their community leaders, aren’t doing enough — or worse, are headed in the wrong direction.

It’s when citizens get frustrated by those leaders that they act like Skip Hoagland of Hilton Head who is showing up at government meetings, taking over the podium, and demanding to be heard. Hoagland has been publicly criticizing local elected bodies for the past several years, initially complaining about local accommodations and hospitality taxes being given to the local Chambers of Commerce.

Last month, he did the same thing at a Beaufort County Council meeting and the chairman angrily adjourned the meeting. It happened last week at a Bluffton Town Council meeting where he was literally dragged from the room by police officers and charged with disrupting a public meeting, repeating a performance he gave in 2015 before the same council.

Hoagland’s approach to public comment may be extreme to some but that’s what happens when members of the public get so frustrated because their local government leaders don’t seem to hear them.

Beaufort deserves better.



Cherry Hill Oak getting some respect

BEAUFORT – Good news for the county’s older and largest live oak tree — the senior leadership program has adopted its preservation cause.

A group of citizens from the leadership program addressed the Beaufort County Council Community Services Committee last week and urged the elected officials to consider purchase of the 12-acre Cherry Hill Plantation, which is home to the 350-year-old tree.

Potential developers approached the Port Royal review board last fall for a variance to construct three-story townhouses on the site but the request was denied after public protest.

Citizens at last week’s county meeting have been circulating petitions in support of the County Council’s purchase through the Rural and Critical Lands program. They hope the area can be developed into a public park and have pledged their support to maintain the property.

And as an update on the tree protection topic, the Port Royal town council still has not yet given a final vote to its revised tree ordinance which increases fees for removal, among other protections.



Dominion cuts more trees, generates few complaints

BEAUFORT – Kudos to Neil Pugliese, special projects coordinator for the city, for his diligence over the past two months with Dominion Energy’s tree-cutting contract crews.

The routine tree maintenance, which in last year’s cutting schedule drew considerable public outcry, was conducted along the Battery Creek Road and Southside neighborhoods without any apparent major protest.

Maybe they’re learning.

Lolita Huckaby Watson is a community volunteer and newspaper columnist. In her former role as a reporter with The Beaufort Gazette, The Savannah Morning News, Bluffton Today and Beaufort Today, she prided herself in trying to stay neutral and unbiased. As a columnist, these are her opinions. Her goal is to be factual but opinionated, based on her own observations. Feel free to contact her at bftbay@gmail.com.