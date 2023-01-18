Most times we see full moons at night but this time, Allan Lassiter caught this view in the middle of the afternoon from his backyard on Lady’s Island. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
Lowcountry Life
Latest from Lowcountry Life
Volunteers placed a wreath on every headstone Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wreaths Across America event
Jim Bright, background, keeps a close watch on his G-gauge model train as it makes its
Bob Sofaly snapped this photo of dancers from The Beaufort Academy of Dance performing Nat King