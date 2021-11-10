Amy Back took this photo of autumn brilliance in Habersham. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Blog
Above: Offshore winds and abnormally high tides created some minor flooding last weekend, as seen here…
Hospital will also expand vaccine clinic hours From staff reports Beaufort Memorial Hospital began offering the…
No surprises at the ballot box BEAUFORT – Last week’s mid-term election returns held few surprises.…
From staff reports Beaufortonian and Air Force Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Raymond Stocks is the 2021 Beaufort…
Beaufort’s Rich Baker, 76, joined the United States Navy in 1969 at LSU in Baton Rouge.…