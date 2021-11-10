Local veteran Stocks Grand Marshall of Veterans Day Parade

From staff reports

Beaufortonian and Air Force Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Raymond Stocks is the 2021 Beaufort County Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Stocks joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in June 1943 as a Radar Navigation Instructor ans served until he retired from the U.S. Air Force in February 1964.

Throughout his career with the Air Force, Stocks was stationed in Germany, where he met aviator Charles Lindbergh. He was scheduled to fly with Lindbergh, but due to inclement weather, he was unable to do so.

As his military career continued, Stocks was also stationed in Korea and Vietnam, where he flew on B-52 bombers as a Radar Navigator. His career wrapped up with time spent training pilots as a Radar Navigation Instructor at March Air Force Base in California, where he met Hollywood actor and Air Force Pilot Brigadier General Jimmy Stewart.

According to Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Director Carl Wedler, more than 40 community groups and individuals have submitted applications to participate with floats, bands or walking groups.

Stocks and his wife, Margaret “Jerry” Stocks, who have been married 52 years, will be riding in a convertible Cadillac at the head of the parade to kick off the festivities.

Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m., Thursday, begins at Beaufort National Cemetery. Parade line-up at 9 a.m. The parade will follow a route from the Beaufort National Cemetery, down Boundary Street, then Carteret Street onto Bay Street, and will end at the intersection of Boundary and Bladen Streets. In case of inclement weather the parade will be canceled.

Salute to Service Military Appreciation

1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Naval Heritage Park, Port Royal. Free community event to honor military of past and present. Parris Island Band, free hot dogs, food trucks, business giveaways, kids activities, community and base leader presentations. Presented by Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.