Lily Beaufort opening in Old Bay Marketplace

Located between the Rustic Pup Boutique and Wishlist and across from Southern Sweets in Old Bay Marketplace at 917 Bay Street, Lily Beaufort will open its doors Friday.

Lily, inspired by French culture, is a unique, carefully-curated boutique with a French allure. It is all about cherishing and touting the elegant, delicate southern charms, associated with the very best of Beaufort’s Southern Belles.

At Lily, guests will find French parfum, artisan French jewelry, silk scarves, stationary, Lalique crystal, soaps, lotions and potions, and handbags, all curated by the shopkeeper who takes inspiration from French culture and incorporates the delicate airs of graceful Beaufort into Lily.

“As shopkeeper, I have always had a love for all things French, Lily owner Kevin Borkowski said in a release. “I remember as a child, on a trip to Paris with my mother, how mesmerized I was by the parisienne beauté exceptionnelle and all the alluring objets de luxe. As Lily’s chief buyer, visual display merchandiser, luxury ambassador, and purveyor of life’s little luxuries, I believe in exceeding customer expectations and always going above and beyond what my patrons expect.

“The bottom line with life’s little luxuries is that they have to be the best”

Lily will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 843-379-3379, email at info@lilybeaufort.com or visit lilybeaufort.com.