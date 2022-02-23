fbpx
/

Lights, camera, action

1 min read
Festival directors Rebecca and Ron Tucker pause for a photo as the opening night reception kicks off the Beaufort International Film Festival at Tabby Place on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Photos by Tony Kukulich

16th annual Beaufort International Film Festival under way

Gullah Kinfolk gather for a photo as the opening night reception kicks off the Beaufort International Film Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Tabby Center in Beaufort. The group performed during the opening night festivities.
Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray and travel show host Kathryn Mademann pose for photo as the opening night reception kicks off
View all

Latest from Blog

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE 

This juvenile Roseate Spoonbill, photographed by Mark Pritchard, was spotted on Dataw Island during this past…