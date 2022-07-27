LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Re: Bill Rauch’s July 8 piece about the flying car and Lady’s Island

The Sea Island Corridor Coalition emerged five years ago in response to the concerns of Lady’s Islanders (among others) about runaway and inappropriate development. We have had some successes, and are working on others.

The “third bridge” first proposed back in 1973 just won’t go away. Those who love the idea tout the need for easier egress from the Island and a more direct evacuation route, and ignore the estimated $300 million-plus price tag. Those who hate the idea point to the clear invitation it would make for greater development in the largely rural northern end of the Island and down its central core.

The framers of the 2018 Lady’s Island Plan explicitly opposed the construction of a third bridge, concerned (unanimously) that “While an additional access point into Lady’s Island may improve access, it will also create new growth pressure along with a desire for more housing that will ultimately change the character of the rural north.”

Those who grew up here, or moved here because of the pace of life and beauty of the environment, will hate a third bridge. Those who want faster access to Charleston and points north will love it. I suspect at some point, you’ll get a choice. Remember – there are no flying cars, and with a third bridge, re-creating the Lady’s Island (and points beyond) will not be an option.

But be careful what you wish for.

– Charles Newton, Chair, Sea Island Corridor Coalition, www.seaislandcoalition.com



Article on military discharge a ‘great service’

Thank you for the brilliant summary article on “How can a veteran appeal a less than honorable military discharge?” It should be kept in a file for future use by all as I have done here in North Carolina.

As Command Surgeon for the Army’s elite DELTA Force, a medic of mine was forced to accept a less than honorable discharge after I failed to convince the 3-star review officer in his chain of command of the absolute wrong that was being perpetrated. The 3-star wrote a letter to the soldier (after the fact) hoping and wishing his benefits would be allowed. (really).

Years later after multiple denials and family pain, this deserving combat disabled veteran, on his own, appealed and won.

And had I not rescued my son-in-law from an 82nd Airborne-forced discharge and followed him as a doctor until his actual diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis was confirmed in a VA hospital one year after discharge, he would not have his 100% disability and honorable discharge history today.

The Island News and Larry Dandridge have done all those that will read this excellent article a great service. Blessings sir.

– Bob Adams, MD, MBA, Col. (Ret.), U.S. Army Medical Corps, www.swordsandseals.com