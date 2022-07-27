Veteran of the Week – John Hazel

Beaufort’s John Hazel, 43, joined the United States Marine Corps in Tampa, Fla., in 1997. After boot camp at Parris Island and Infantry (MCT) training, he was assigned to a unit at Camp Lejeune, from which he deployed to Kosovo twice. Then he was assigned to a unit at Camp Pendleton, from which he deployed to Iraq twice.

He then served a tour as a Drill Instructor at Parris Island before returning to Lejeune and a deployment to Afghanistan. He then served a tour with the Naval ROTC unit at the University of Arizona before assignment to Okinawa. He returned to Parris Island as a Senior Enlisted Advisor and retired in 2020 as a First Sergeant with 23 years of service.

Hazel bought Devil Dog Headquarters on Parris Island Gateway in 2019 and operates it today. He also continues to serve his community as Chairman of the Port Royal Parks and Recreation Commission and as Program Director for this year’s Beaufort Water Festival.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.