Host Hustle takes two titles

The Beaufort Hustle and Bluffton Bulls AAU basketball programs teamed up to host the first-ever USBA tournament in Beaufort County last weekend — and they kept three of the four division titles at home in the inaugural Battle by the Broad.

Nearly 30 teams from three different states gathered in Beaufort for the event, but the local talent ruled the day. The Hustle won the middle school girls and high school boys divisions, while the Bulls claimed the seventh-grade boys division and the Lowcountry Storm from Charleston won the eighth-grade boys title.

McKayla Washington put up a tournament-best 20.1 points per game to lead the Hustle to the girls title, while Jawuan Watson scored 22.4 points per game to lead Beaufort’s high school boys. Watson put up 30 points — including eight 3-pointers — in the Hustle’s semifinal win.

The Hustle will compete in the Port City Shootout in Charleston this weekend and will team up with the Bulls to host another tournament on July 6-7.