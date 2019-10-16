Ghost Tours re-establish their ghoulish grip on downtown Beaufort

Ghostly spirits are expected to take over downtown Beaufort while the Exchange Club hosts its 27th annual Ghost Tours.

Sign up now to take a carriage ride or walking tour through Beaufort’s Historic District while listening to haunting tales of the area. Tours last about an hour and will run in the evenings of October 18-20, 25-27, and 30.

All proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) of Beaufort County.

Some of Beaufort’s oldest residents have shared stories from their childhood and the Exchange Club of Beaufort brings these stories to life each October. Costumed storytellers spellbind tour participants with the ghostly happenings while traveling the moss-lined streets of downtown.

The oldest ghost in America is said to live in “the Castle,” a 19th century renovated estate located on the river in downtown Beaufort.

Walking tour tickets are $12 for all ages. Carriage tours are $12 for children ages 3-11 and $22 for adults. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

A pet- and stroller-friendly walking tour leaves each night at 7 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at www.capabeaufort.org or by calling 843-52-GHOST. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Want to go?

What: 27th annual Beaufort Ghost Tours

When: October 18-20, 25-27, 30.

Where: The streets of downtown Beaufort.

Cost: Walking tour – $12. Carriage tours – $12 for children ages 3-11, $22 for adults.

Reservations: www.capabeaufort.org or 843-52-GHOST.

Notes: All children must be accompanied by an adult. … All proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) of Beaufort County.



Above: Beth “Capt. Elizabeth Swann” Lewis harasses a carriage full of living souls as it rolls down East Street during the annual Exchange Club Ghost Tour fund raiser for the Child Abuse Prevention Association in October 2018. Photo by Bob Sofaly



OTHER LOCAL HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Trunk or Treat

Friday, Oct. 26, Hunting Island Campground. Come dressed in your favorite costume and candy will be provided. If you’d like to set up your own trunk, contact the campground store at 843-838-7437. Campers that participate will be provided with a sign for their campsite.

Spooky Lighthouse Tours

6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Hunting Island Lighthouse. $5 per person. Must be 44 inches to climb.