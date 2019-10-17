Dataw Island hosts 21st Annual SCGA-WSCGA Mixed Team Championship this weekend

Dataw Island welcomes the South Carolina Golf Association and the Women’s S.C. Golf Association this weekend, October 19-20, as it hosts the 21stannual SCGA-WSCGA Mixed Team Championship.

The full-field 65-team event will take place on the island’s two golf courses: Tom Fazio’s “Cotton Dike,” and Arthur Hills’ “Morgan River.” Attendees hail from throughout the state of South Carolina and will be vying for the titles of “Mixed Team Champions” and “Senior Mixed Team Champions.”

Dataw Island’s own John and Sue Zankowski will be competing in the Senior Division, and the brother/sister team of Tim and Michelle Britton, whose father, Dave Britton, is the Dataw Island Director of Golf, will compete in the Championship Division.

Beaufort’s Billy and Tamara Paul will be competing, as well.

“This is a great event that we are excited to be hosting,” Dave Britton said in a release. “We look forward to showcasing both of our courses to these teams, the majority of who are married couples.”

And, of course, we know who he will be cheering for in the Championship Division, Tim and Michelle, both graduates of Clemson.

“They basically grew up here, so it’s really fun to have them come back and play in a tournament together,” Britton said.

Last year’s champions, Jeremy Moore and Emily Rapp, as well as last year’s senior champions, Nick Avery and Julie Flynn, will return to defend their titles.

The players will enjoy practice rounds on Friday followed by a reception in the Carolina Ballroom. Saturday, they take the field at 10 a.m. on Morgan River, and at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the final round will be played on Cotton Dike.