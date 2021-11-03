Friends of Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale this weekend

Above: Volunteers will unpack more than 900 boxes of books for the annual Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale this weekend at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Submitted photo.
From staff reports
After a year away, the Friends of the Beaufort Library’s annual Fall Book Sale returns this weekend to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park with more than 900 boxes of books available to the public.
The event kicks off to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, after a 9 to 11 a.m. special members-only preview sale. Those wishing to join the FOL to attend the preview sale can do so at the gate for $25. The sale resumes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and concludes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. All items on Sunday will be half-price.
“We have a wide range of book genres, something for everyone, including hundreds of rare and collectible items,” Book Sale Co-Chair Deb Chevas said in a release. Serving with Chevas as the other two event Co-Chairs are Amy Ferreira and Kathy Cooper.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Friends’ President Carter Hoyt said. “This one weekend event allows us to provide tens of thousands of dollars to support the Beaufort, St. Helena, and Lobeco branches — so, please come see us and take home a big bag of books!”
The 2021 event has something new: The Meet the Authors Program. Throughout the 3-day sale, local authors will be on hand to meet the public, sign and sell their books, and answer questions.
Volunteers are still welcome. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3wckPgl.
Meet The Author Schedule
Friday
10 a.m. to Noon
Table 1 – Stephanie Austin Edwards
Table 2 – Mary Greene
Noon to 2 p.m.
Table 1 – Mary Jacobs
Table 2 – Michael & Donna Chapman
2 to 4 p.m.
Table 1 – John Warley
Table 2 – Gary Curry
4 to 6 p.m.
Table 1 – Becky Bruff
Table 2 – Cele & Lynn Seldon
6 to 8 p.m.
Table 1 – -Karen Warner Schueler
Table 2 – Donna Brainard
Saturday
8 to 10 a.m.
Table 1– Dana Ridenour
Table 2 – Mary Greene
10 a.m. to Noon
Table 1 – Martha Weeks
Table 2 – Ryan Copeland
Noon to 2 p.m.
Table 1 – Ellen Malphrus
Table 2 – Julie Satterfield Price
2 to 4 p.m.
Table 1 – Donna Keel Armer
Table 2 – Susan Riley
4 to 6 p.m.
Table 1 – S. Frances (Frankii) Tiger
Sunday Authors
10 a.m. to Noon
Table 1 – Dana Ridenour
Noon to 3 p.m.
Table 1 – Estelle Ford-Williamson
Table 2 – Jack Gannon & Cyndi Williams-Barnier