Food Lion donates refrigerated truck to Lowcountry Food Bank

On Wednesday, July 17, the Lowcountry Food Bank announced that Food Lion Feeds had donated a new 26-foot refrigerated truck to help fight hunger in the 10 coastal South Carolina counties – including Beaufort County – that LCFB serves.

LCFB’s ability to pick up and transport food to assist individuals who struggle with food insecurity is vital to fighting hunger in the Lowcountry.

“This new, refrigerated truck from Food Lion Feeds eases the hard choices that families are forced to make when they are hungry,” LCFB President and CEO Pat Walker said. “The truck helps provides our community with equitable access to nutritious food, including fresh produce.”

LCFB picks up food from about 48 Food Lion stores in coastal South Carolina. Last year, LCFB received 2.9 million pounds of food and distributed 2.4 million meals from Food Lion.

The number of children, adults and seniors in South Carolina who struggle with hunger is significant. The food-insecurity rate – the percentage of individuals without consistent access to nutritious food to live a healthy, active life – in South Carolina is 13.5 percent, which is higher than the national average of 12.5 percent.

Above: Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO Pat Walker speaks July 16 in front of the organization’s new refrigerated truck at a Food Lion event in Columbia.